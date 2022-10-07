Exclusive: Lithuania becomes fifth country to boycott FIG Congress over involvement of Russian and Belarusian officials

Lithuania has become the fifth country to withdraw from next month's International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Congress due to Russian and Belarusian officials being allowed to attend the event, joining Ukraine, Norway, Estonia and Poland.

In an open letter to "gymnastics colleagues", Algimantas Gudiškis, President of the Lithuanian Gymnastics Federation, said his organisation would not be taking part in the Congress due to take place in Istanbul from November 11 to 12.

"I fully support the position of the Norwegian, Polish, Estonian gymnastics federations (sic) and the gymnastics communities of other countries regarding the participation of aggressor states in the international sports movement," he wrote.

"I also support the position of European gymnastics, which has unanimously refused to communicate with the Russian and Belarusian gymnastics federations, while the brutal, genocidal Russian war is taking place in Ukraine and completely innocent Ukrainian citizens, including children, are being killed - the future of our sport.

"Therefore, as the president of the Lithuanian Gymnastics Federation, I cannot participate in the FIG 84th Congress in Turkey 2022.

"I think that my position will be supported by other countries - while Russia continues the war, it is impossible to include Russian athletes and officials in international sports."

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, the International Federation had initially announced that athletes from Russia and Belarus could compete as neutrals.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe feels as an elected member of an international organisation, "your position is not related to your country of origin" ©Getty Images

But after several nations threatened boycotts, they implemented a ban on their participation on March 7.

However, FIG President Morinari Watanabe has claimed that Russian and Belarusian officials hold a "neutral position" and as an elected member of an international organisation, "your position is not related to your country of origin".

Meanwhile, the Russian news agency TASS has reported that Vasily Titov, President of the Russian Artistic Gymnastics Federation, plans to attend the Congress along with four other delegates.

"Five people from Russia will go to the November FIG congress from Russia," TASS was told.

"Vasily Nikolaevich Titov will attend it as a member of the executive committee of the International Gymnastics Federation.

"There will also be four delegates in Istanbul: Valentina Nikanorova from the Russian Artistic Gymnastics Federation, Nikolai Makarov from the Russian Trampoline Federation, Vladislav Oskner from the All-Russian Federation of Sports Aerobics, and from rhythmic gymnastics, most likely, Evgenia Kanaeva will go."

"Due to the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine, the International Gymnastics Federation banned Russian and Belarusian gymnasts from participating in competitions under the auspices of the FIG in early March.

Russia's war against Ukraine has killed thousands of civilians and children so far ©Getty Images

"At the same time, representatives of Russia reserve the right to continue their work in the international and European gymnastics federations."

The Lithuanian announcement follows one made on Monday (September 3) by the Polish Gymnastics Association (PZG) secretary general Piotr Dec confirming his National Federation's withdrawal, and adding that participation in the Congress would be "inconsistent with the position of the Polish Ministry of Sport and Tourism".

Earlier, the gymnastics federations of Norway - originally due to be the Congress hosts until their decision in July - Ukraine and Finland also decided to boycott the gathering.

"As the barbaric acts against Ukrainians committed by Russia backed by Belarus are only escalating, we haven’t had any other choice but to cancel our participation in the Congress," Dec said in his letter to the Gymnastics family.

"Any other decision would be contrary to the values we deeply believe in."

The Estonian Gymnastics Federation President Peeter Tishler said he supported Norway's position "regarding participation of aggressor states in international sports movement".

He added: "That’s why I, as a president (sic) of the Estonian Gymnastics Federation, can't participate in FIG congress in Turkey 2022.

"My clear position is: till Russian brutal, terroristic, genocyde (sic) war continues, it is impossible to involve Russian athletes and officials into international sport."

insidethegames has contacted FIG for comment following Lithuania's withdrawal.