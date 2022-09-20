The Norwegian Gymnastics Federation (NGTF) will boycott the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Congress in Istanbul due to the participation of Russian and Belarusian delegates.

Norway was initially scheduled to host the gathering next month in Sandefjord, but withdrew for the same reasoning, citing recommendations from the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports (NIF).

The FIG Congress is now planned to be staged between November 11 and 12, with the Turkish city holding the event for the second consecutive year.

NGTF secretary general Mona Kristiansen previously indicated that Norwegian delegates were likely to attend so that they could voice their protest at Russian and Belarusian officials being allowed by the FIG to take part, but that will no longer happen.

Up to 450 delegates from more than 150 countries are anticipated to attend the FIG Congress.

The NGTF is scheduled to participate in the European Gymnastics Congress on December 2 and 3 in Albufeira in Portugal, although delegates from Russia and Belarus are also due to take part.

Norway had been due to hold the FIG Congress ©Getty Images

National Federations from Russia and Belarus have not been suspended by the FIG or European Gymnastics.

Russia and Belarus have largely been barred from international sport since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calling for athletes and officials from both countries to be banned from competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

The FIG imposed such a ban on March 7.

However, the IOC has not encouraged the suspension of elected officials from either country.