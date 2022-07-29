The Turkish city of Istanbul is the replacement venue for this year's International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Congress, following the withdrawal of Sandefjord in Norway due to its inability to host delegates from Russia and Belarus.

The Congress is set to take place on the later dates of November 11 and 12, following approval from the FIG Executive Committee.

It is to be second consecutive year that the gathering has been held in Turkey, with Antalya the venue for last year's event, where International Olympic Committee member Morinari Watanabe was elected for a second term as FIG President.

Earlier this week, the FIG announced that the Congress would move from Sandefjord, where it had been due to be staged in October.

The FIG said that the Norwegian Gymnastics Federation had withdrawn due to recommendations from the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports (NIF) and the Norwegian Ministry of Culture and Equality blocking the attendance of officials from Russia and Belarus.

A new registration process for National Federations for the re-arranged Congress is set to open on Friday (August 5), but the FIG has apologised for the change.

"The FIG is aware of the challenges caused by this unforeseen situation for all the national Gymnastics federations that were already duly registered for this Congress," it said.

"The FIG is very sorry for the inconvenience, and can only thank the delegations again for their understanding and valuable collaboration."

More follows.