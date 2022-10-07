Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has described 1984 Olympic chairman Peter Ueberroth as "our greatest angel in the city of angels."

Ueberroth this week became the latest inductee to the Los Angeles Coliseum's Memorial Court of Honor.

"We witnessed with our eyes what it meant to engage an entire city in an effort of common purpose, to unify a world that was split and divided," Garcetti told the audience at the induction ceremony, held beneath where the Olympic Flame was ignited by Rafer Johnson in 1984.

"You gave us a new narrative, for our city and for our world when we needed it most.“ Garcetti added.

"I hope we will not only meet the legacy, but match the legacy in 2028, to pour more money into sports and games."

Ueberroth told the audience, which included 400 metres hurdles gold medallist Ed Moses: "Everybody that I can see, and everybody that can be behind us or in front of us, we can make a difference."

The Games were privately financed and were attended by 140 countries despite a Soviet led boycott.

They made a profit of $220 million (£197 million/€225 million) which helped endow the LA84 Foundation, which supports youth sports organisations throughout Southern California.

The foundation was originally led by International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Anita de Frantz, herself an inductee in 2017, who attended the ceremony.

We are proud to have hosted this momentous ceremony and to have Peter V. Ueberroth in our Memorial Court of Honor. #coliseumforever https://t.co/FtCr7Cc735 — Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (@lacoliseum) October 6, 2022

"It is fitting that Peter V. Ueberroth will be immortalised with this plaque at an important landmark such as the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on our city’s landscape, because everyone who interacts with Peter feels important and valued," said LA84 Foundation President Renata Simril.

"All of our lives have been touched by Peter since he was the driving force behind organising the 1984 Summer Olympics.

"His vision of generosity and inclusion through sport continues to inspire our work at the LA84 Foundation, and positively impact children across our region.

"This plaque will celebrate his impact on Los Angeles for generations to appreciate."

The court of honor commemorates distinguished individuals and includes the late Tom Bradley, who had been the city's Mayor when the Games were held in 1984.

There are also plaques honouring Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympics and Count Henri Baillet Latour who was IOC President in 1932, when the Games were first held in Los Angeles.

Others remembered include John F. Kennedy, Nelson Mandela, Pope John Paul II, 1932 athletics double gold medallist Mildred 'Babe' Didrikson and baseball player Jackie Robinson.