California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill backed by the Organising Committee of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, providing in-state tuition eligibility for athletes training in the state from January 2023.

He was joined by Olympians and Paralympians from across the state to sign AB 2747, the legislation that was introduced by Assembly member Adrian Nazarian and sponsored by LA28.

This focus on education means athletes will be encouraged to study in California, with assurance that their preparations for the Games will be protected too.

"The Olympics and Paralympics are coming to California in 2028, and we're using this opportunity to bring more of the nation's top athletes to our universities to learn and train - giving these talented young people the ability to qualify for in-state tuition to thrive at our top-tier institutes for higher education," said Newsom in a statement.

This bill was given unanimous support from across the political divide in both the California Senate and Assembly.

Other benefits to athletes include long-term wellness support and assistance in career transition.

Los Angeles is set to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028 ©Getty Images

"We're grateful to Governor Newsom, Assembly member Nazarian and everyone who championed this significant education legislation for athletes," added LA28 chair Casey Wasserman.

"There's never been a more important time to support athletes on and off the field of play.

"California is an incredible place for sports and this legislation will bring greater opportunities to elite athletes, strengthening the Olympic and Paralympic movement in the United States."

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the US Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body Council, the US Olympic and Paralympic Athlete Advisory Council and the US Olympians and Paralympians Association, also endorsed the bill.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the Olympic Games from July 14 to 30 2028, followed by the Paralympics from August 15 to 27.