Chair Nicole Hoevertsz has said that the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games is "looking forward with great optimism" after its first in-person visit to the American city.

Aruban official Hoevertsz, an IOC vice-president, led a delegation which travelled to Los Angeles to meet with Organising Committee officials, headed up by chair Casey Wasserman, and visit proposed venues for the Games in 2028.

The Coordination Commission received commercial updates from Los Angeles 2028 and was informed on the development of potential additional sports proposed by the Organising Committee, with nine under consideration.

It was provided with an overview of the development of the Organising Committee, which now features more than 130 members of staff.

Members also visited the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex for an insight into the work of the PlayLA initiative aiming to make sport more accessible to children young people in Los Angeles, which Hoevertsz claimed demonstrated that offered an example of the Games "creating a legacy now, today for these kids".

The Coordination Commission also visited proposed venues for Los Angeles 2028, which drew particular praise from Hoevertsz at a press briefing.

"We celebrated three days of meetings," she said.

"It was absolutely great to hear from the Organising Committee filled with activities.

"We visited a lot of the wonderful, iconic and world-class venues that are going to be used for the Games, so we were quite happy about that.

"LA is an amazing place, the Games are going to be amazing and the venues are amazing, so in general we are very, very happy about this CoCom.

"The venues that are going to be used are a mix of the historic used for the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games, and of course we have world-class modern venues that have been built since the Games took place in 1984, so we have this beautiful mix of the old and the new, and the CoCom was very excited to be visiting the venues."

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the main venue at the 1984 Olympics, and is set to be used again in 2028 ©Getty Images

Hoevertsz competed at Los Angeles 1984 in synchronised swimmer, when the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was used as the main venue, and was left impressed at the present condition of the facilities compared to when they were used the last time the city held the Olympics.

"It's absolutely amazing to see how these venues are still in great shape," she commented.

"They are renovated, and they are ready to receive the world.

"It is going to be a wonderful platform for the athletes and the whole world to come to the city of LA in 2028 and celebrate the best Games.

"We are very happy about what we saw.

"We saw spectacular venues, including the SoFi Stadium.

"We wanted the Commission to be outside at the venues so they could see with their own eyes what we as the executive group already saw in 2019 and what got us very excited.

"We wanted to share that excitement with the Commission, which I think we accomplished.

Los Angeles 2028 is set to feature the earliest start to an Olympics for more than one century ©Getty Images

"The Commission members were very pleased and impressed with the progress and the optimism that is clear to sense from the Organising Committee.

"We are very happy with what we saw, and looking forward with great optimism."

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 30, followed by the Paralympics from August 15 to 27.

That will be the earliest start for an Olympics since Paris 1924.

Los Angeles has never previously held the Paralympics.