Seo moves up from acting role to become permanent secretary general of World Taekwondo

World Taekwondo has appointed Jeongkang Seo as its permanent secretary general.

The South Korean was made acting secretary general in October 2021, when he was asked to take on the role until an appointment was made.

It has now been confirmed that he will step up and take the position full-time.

Seo is already the director general of World Taekwondo and becomes the first permanent secretary general since Hoss Rafaty, who left last year.

Rafaty was first appointed to the role in 2015, replacing Jean-Marie Ayer.

Other roles Seo has had with World Taekwondo include deputy secretary general, chief of staff for the President's office and sport director.

"I am honoured to have been appointed to this prestigious position," said Seo.

"I am passionate about ensuring that taekwondo continues to build on the excellent progress it has made under the President's leadership.

"I am confident that my knowledge of the sport and federation will help me make an important contribution to our development.

"I am grateful to the President and the World Taekwondo Council for putting their trust in me."

Chungwon Choue, left, welcomed Jeongkang Seo, right, to the permanent role ©World Taekwondo

Seo has also served as a member of the Sustainability, Development and Education Consultative Group at the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

He has worked as a member of the International Relations Commission of Korean Sport and Olympic Commission, and as an ex-officio Board member of the Kukkiwon, World Taekwondo's headquarters.

"We are delighted to announce Jeongkang as World Taekwondo secretary general," said World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

"Jeongkang has done an excellent job as acting secretary general and proven he has the skills and leadership needed to manage the administration of our federation.

"Jeongkang has very strong experience in taekwondo and is well known to the World Taekwondo family.

"With our 50th anniversary coming up next year, we are sure that Jeongkang will play a big role in the continued development of our sport."