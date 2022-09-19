World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has presented Maher Magableh and the sport's French and Emirati federations with Taekwondo Day awards.

The honours, which took the form of a certificate of commendation from the South Korean Ministry of Sport and Tourism, were presented by Choue during a video conference in recognition of the recipients' contributions to the sport.

Magableh, a World Taekwondo Council member and Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) Board member, was awarded for his support of refugee children through the sport and the THF.

President of the French Federation of Taekwondo and Related Disciplines Hassane Sadok accepted the accolade which came as a result of the country's hosting of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris earlier this month.

United Arab Emirates Taekwondo Federation President Ahmed AlZeyoudi took the award on behalf of his organisation for hosting the Fujairah Open Championships for the past decade.

The recipients were chosen for the awards for their contributions to taekwondo ©World Taekwondo

"Our three awardees have contributed so much to taekwondo and we were delighted to recommend them for this special commendation from the South Korean Ministry of Sport and Tourism," said Choue.

"We congratulate them all and look forward to working with them in the years ahead.

"It is extra special to present these awards to mark Taekwondo Day, a day which celebrates our sport and recognise the role it plays in contributing to a better society."

Taekwondo Day is celebrated every year on September 4 in commemoration of the International Olympic Committee's decision to include taekwondo on the Olympic programme on that date in 1994.

The sport first appeared at the Games at Sydney 2000 after featuring as a demonstration event at Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992.