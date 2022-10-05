World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue met with four continental heads in Seoul to discuss plans for 2023 and beyond.

Choue was joined in the South Korean capital by Asian Taekwondo Union President Kyu Seok Lee, Oceania Taekwondo President John Kotsifas, African Taekwondo Union President Issaka Ide and Pan American Taekwondo Union President Juan Manuel López Delgado.

The secretary generals of the four organisations were also part of the meeting.

On the agenda was the 2023 calendar and the plans for World Taekwondo's 50th anniversary, which falls next year.

Sustainability, virtual taekwondo and a governance survey sent to member nations were other topics discussed, as well as development programmes, education and Para taekwondo.

"It is always important for the headquarters and the continental unions to be aligned in our direction and plans through such working level meetings," said Choue.

"Next year is the 50th anniversary of our founding.

"Needless to say, World Taekwondo 50 years ago was significantly different from what we are today.

Chungwon Choue and the four continental Presidents attended the Jeollabuk-do Sport Taekwondo International Convergence Conference ©World Taekwondo

"Today, our sport is innovative and fair, our organisation is well governed and transparent, and the taekwondo movement is helping to strengthen society through our humanitarian and social development efforts.

"We never stopped progressing.

"The 50th founding anniversary next year is the perfect opportunity for us to look ahead and lay a new foundation for future generations of taekwondoin.

"We need to leave behind a legacy that they can be proud of."

Choue and the four continental Presidents also attended the Jeollabuk-do Sport Taekwondo International Convergence Conference in Muju.

The event aims to embrace differences and "break down barriers" of discrimination.

Sakis Pragalos, the European Taekwondo Union President, was the only continental representative missing from the trip.