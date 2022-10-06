International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President Petra Sörling has appointed Chinese official Liu Guoliang as Deputy President of the worldwide governing body.

Liu's appointment was made in Chengdu in China, which is staging the ongoing ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships.

Additionally, Liu has been appointed chair of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Board - having already been chair of the WTT Council.

WTT is the ITTF's commercial vehicle.

Liu has been President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association since 2018 and joined the ITTF Executive Committee in 2021.

"I am very glad to be appointed as Deputy President, which conveyed the trust and support of the International Table Tennis Federation," Liu said.

"I think this new position will bring great opportunities and challenges alike.

"Of course the perspectives differ from different positions, but the dream to further elevate our sport is shared.

"I will devote more time and energy to promoting and advancing table tennis as well as fostering global cooperation."

Liu Guoliang, second to left, led China to several Olympic gold medals during his time as men's head coach ©Getty Images

As head coach of the men's Chinese team, Liu helped them win gold medals at the Olympics, World Cup and World Championships.

Liu was also a singles and doubles world and Olympic champion in his playing career.

Sörling has "high expectations" Liu in the new role.

"We will form a complementary and dynamic duo at the helm of our sport, dedicated to growing table tennis and developing its full potential," Sörling said.

"He is not only a former global star of table tennis, he also knows all facets of our sport extremely well and has the capacity to be the bridge between the athletes and the elected officials.

"He has brought a lot of experience to our federation and the Executive Committee, and he will bring even more as Deputy President."

Liu's appointment comes as the ITTF strengthens its ties in China, and the ongoing World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu is a rare international event still able to take place in the country.

A WTT Champions event in Macao and the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang are set to follow this month.