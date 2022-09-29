China Telecom has been announced as the presenting partner of the delayed 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, due to start tomorrow (September 30) and conclude on October 9.

The telecommunications giant will provide full technical support to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) event - previously due to be held in April but postponed because of continuing local COVID-19 restrictions - via its cloud service provider, China Telecom Cloud.

These will be the first World Team Table Tennis Championships since 2018 - when China won both the men's and women's titles - as the 2020 edition in Busan was cancelled due to the pandemic.

China has imposed strict restrictions across some of its largest cities as part of its fixed "zero-COVID" policy, and safety measures will be in place for the imminent ITTF event.

ITTF President Petra Sörling has welcomed the latest collaboration with China Telecom at the World Team Table Tennis Championships that start in Chengdu tomorrow ©ITTF

Concern over the COVID-19 situation in China has caused the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games to be delayed until next year and the cancellation of the Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games.

Meanwhile ITTF President Petra Sörling has welcomed the latest collaboration, commenting: "I am delighted to welcome China Telecom as a Presenting Partner for the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu.

"China Telecom is a leader in the telecommunication industry and cloud technological innovation.

"With the support of our global and local partners such as China Telecom, we are excited to make this a memorable and successful World Championships."

China Telecom, which is based in Hong Kong, plans to provide high-quality network support and comprehensive intelligent information services throughout the event, presenting sports enthusiasts worldwide with "a spectacular table tennis experience."