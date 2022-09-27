ITTF President Sörling believes closed loop will be "different and more positive" than at Beijing 2022

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President Petra Sörling is hopeful that the closed-loop management system in place at the World Team Table Tennis Championships will be "different and more positive" than its Beijing 2022 equivalent.

Organisers have implemented similar measures in order to stage the event as China continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic with a hardline approach.

During the Winter Olympics, some athletes suggested the strict COVID-19 protocol was draconian, but Beijing 2022 pointed to the very low rate of cases as evidence the system worked.

Sörling, who was at Beijing 2022, was enthusiastic about the set-up in Chengdu when speaking to insidethegames.

"We have two hotels that are connected with a big park or garden area," Sörling said.

"You really feel you are outdoors more than being in a closed-loop system.

"I actually heard players and coaches in the morning saying that, here, we can actually do more jogging and these kinds of things you can do normally."

More than 250 athletes, in addition to a number of officials, arrived in the Chinese city yesterday on flights charted by the ITTF.

More than 250 athletes are living in a closed-loop system like the one used for Beijing 2022 ©ITTF

This created greater interaction between different teams, Sörling noted.

Sörling also believes the amount of time athletes will spend at Chengdu High-tech Sports Centre - a venue which she regards as "one of the best ever" - will "take away" from feeling confined in a closed loop.

Sörling is insistent that the ITTF and local organisers have learnt lessons from Beijing 2022 and other events over the last two years as a whole, including using an invitation-only spectator system that was in place for Beijing 2022 rather than public ticketing.

More than 1,000 spectators are expected to attend every session.

These lessons have given the ITTF President faith that the World Team Table Tennis Championships will be a success, despite the restrictive system.

"I think it will be different and more positive here than during the Olympic Games, although the Olympic Games itself from my point of view was very good for the athletes because it made it possible for them to compete," Sörling said.

More than 1,000 invited spectators are expected to attend each match at the World Championships ©ITTF

"We are trying here of course to take in as much experience as possible from the IOC and the Olympic Games.

"What we have is a lot of activities.

"There is a place outdoors where you can make different type of gaming and there are also cultural exhibitions.

"I know there was a lot of those things in the Beijing Winter Olympics as well, but I do believe the weather that we have - around 20 degrees - will make people want to go out and do activities."

Sörling added: "So far, it feels like we have learnt a lot from these last years."

No COVID-19 cases have so far been reported since the athletes and officials landed.

Sweden's Jon Persson, who is a European men's doubles bronze medallist, and women's player Stina Källberg were forced to stay at home after recording positive tests.

Play at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships is due to stretch from September 30 to October 9.