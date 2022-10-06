More than 230 athletes competed at the Ju-Jitsu International Federation German Open, a Grand Prix event.

The fighters came from 18 countries and competed in ne-waza, fighting ju-jitsu and the duo system at the Schürenkamp Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Israel enjoyed success in the ne-waza events, also known as Brazilian ju-jitsu.

They came away with four gold medals as hosts Germany and the United Arab Emirates both bagged three.

Belgium took home a pair of titles while Romania and Austria also topped a podium.

Winners included World Games gold medallists Florian Bayili of Belgium in the men's 69 kilograms, and Israel's Nimrod Ryeder at 85kg.

Eighteen countries were represented at the German Open ©DJJV

Both added to the success they claimed in Birmingham in Alabama in July, where ju-jitsu offered more medals than any other sport on the World Games programme.

In the fighting system competitions, The Netherlands won four gold medals to top the pile.

Germany and France managed three titles, with Denmark claiming two and Austria one.

The duo events saw Germany win two golds and Austria again one.

Grand Prix is the highest level of JJIF event, outside of the World Championships.