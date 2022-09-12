Bangkok has been announced as the host of the 2023 Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

The event in the Thai capital is scheduled to take place between February 24 and 28 next year, at Rangsit University.

A signing ceremony was attended by Abdulmunam Al Hashimi, the President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and a Deputy President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF)

He was joined by Chanchai Suksuwan, the President of the Ju-Jitsu Association of Thailand.

The event is due to be the seventh Asian Championships.

"Rangsit University is a famous place," said Joachim Thumfart, the director general of the JJIF who also travelled to Thailand to make the event official.

"JJIF had Grands Prix there already three times.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the 37 countries which are members of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union with many athletes in the disciplines of jiu-jitsu, fighting jiu-jitsu, duo, show and the contract jiu-jitsu competitions."