The International Boxing Association (IBA) Board of Directors has voted to allow boxers from Russia and Belarus to return to its competitions immediately and fight under national flags.

The vote follows the Russian IBA President Umar Kremlev claiming last week that "the time has now come" for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international sport.

Technical officials of Russia and Belarus will also be allowed to participate at IBA competitions and the national anthems of the two countries will be played should Russian or Belarusian fighters win a gold medal.

This is in contrast to International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations that continue to call International Federations to indefinitely suspend athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus due to their nations' involvement in the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the IBA said that "politics shouldn't have any influence on sports" and claimed the decision had been made in the interest of equality.

"The IBA strongly believes that politics shouldn't have any influence on sports," read the IBA statement.

"Hence, all athletes should be given equal conditions.

"Respecting its own autonomy as the International sports Federation, the IBA shall remain politically neutral and independent.

"IBA calls for peace and remains a peacemaker in any conflicts. Moreover, the IBA has obligation to ensure equal treatment towards the athletes and competition officials, regardless of their nationality and residence.

"Both Russian and Belarus teams will be able to perform under their flags, and the national anthems will be played in case they win a gold medal.

"According to the decision, the technical officials of Russia and Belarus will also be back in the competitions."

Umar Kremlev remains President of the International Boxing Association following the IBA Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan ©IBA

The decision comes 10 days after the IBA Extraordinary Congress was held in Yerevan, where Kremlev could have faced a re-run of the Presidential election against Dutch Boxing Federation head Boris van der Vorst but delegates decided against holding such a vote.

Van der Vorst was deemed ineligible for an election in May in Istanbul by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit, but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport which said he should have been allowed to stand.

However, IBA members voted against holding another election, meaning Kremlev continues to be President after being elected by acclamation in Istanbul.

In response, the IOC said it was "extremely concerned" that no election was held; with its suspension of the IBA still in place, meaning the IOC will again organise boxing tournaments at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, like it did for Tokyo 2020.

Recently, IOC President Thomas Bach suggested Russians who do not support the war could return to sporting competition in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

insidethegames has contacted the IOC for comment.