Russia and Syria sign joint sports agreement for next two years

Russia and Syria have agreed to jointly conduct training and events in 10 sports in an accord signed by the Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and the President of Syria's General Sports Federation, Feras Mouala.

This ceremony took place in Kemerovo during the "Russia - A Sports Power" forum.

Both countries approved a plan of cooperation in sport until 2024 covering the 10 sports, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

They are looking to develop boxing, judo, karate, weightlifting and swimming together, with plans to also hold training and events in tennis, basketball, wrestling, athletics and football for the next two years as well.

There will be a corresponding increase in inter-university competition and cooperation in the field of sports science between the countries too.

Mouala is also secretary general of the Syrian Olympic Committee.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has signed a two-year sporting accord with his Syrian counterpart ©Getty Images

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are currently banned from international competition in most sports following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee.

This goes some way to explaining efforts to establish new competitions with allies such as Syria.

Syria has been a firm defender of Russia's war in Ukraine and has even offered to send its own troops in support.

Syria's friendship comes after Russia provided critical military support to dictator Bashar al-Assad in the brutal civil war which is still ongoing.