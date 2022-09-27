Anastasia Davydova, the secretary general of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and a five-time Olympic gold medallist, has fled the country, according to state media.

Davydova's departure from Russia comes in the wake of a partial mobilisation of military reserves to fight in the war in Ukraine and the Ministry of Sports ordering national governing bodies to suspend training camps abroad.

State-run news agency TASS reports that Davydova notified staff at her artistic swimming base in Moscow that she has no plans to return to Russia.

Russia's head synchronised swimming coach also told TASS that Davydova had left the country.

Davydova is secretary general of the ROC, following a distinguished career as an athlete.

Anastasia Davydova is secretary general of the Russian Olympic Committee ©Getty Images

Davydova's five Olympic gold medals - won at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 - is a tally bettered only by compatriot Svetlana Romashina.

While the International Olympic Committee has recommended that Russian athletes and national teams be banned from international competition because of the war in Ukraine, the ROC has not been suspended.

More follows.