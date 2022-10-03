Russian ice hockey player Vladislav Lukin has been fined RUB 2.2 million (£34,000/$38,000/€38,000) after being found guilty by a court in Ufa of bribery in an attempt to avoid military service.

State news agency TASS reported that Lukin had paid a bribe to receive false military documents and two payments totalling RUB 230,000 (£3,500/$4,000/€4,000) to an intermediary in 2019.

The Leninsky District Court of Ufa decided to fine Lukin, who plays for Yugra in Khanty-Mansyisk, taking into account his monthly income and family.

He is the third ice hockey player to be convicted of charges of bribery to avoid military service dating back to 2019 in recent weeks, with Mikhail Vorobyov fined RUB 2 million (£31,000/$35,000/€35,000) and Anvar Suleimanov handed a five-year suspended prison sentence.

Another Russian ice hockey star and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics silver medallist Ivan Fedotov was detained in July on suspicion of attempting to avoid military service.

Military service in the armed forces is mandatory for all male citizens aged 18 to 27 in Russia, with some exceptions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently escalated the war with Ukraine by calling up 300,000 army reservists.

Numerous athletes including European figure skating gold medallist Dmitri Aliev and ex-international footballer Diniyar Bilyaletdinov are reportedly among those who have been summoned to potentially serve in the army.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has insisted that there should be no "exclusive privileges" for athletes, while Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has claimed that athletes should be honoured if they are called up to fight.