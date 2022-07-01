Lauren Howe has been appointed as USA Luge's new communications manager following Sandy Caligiore's departure.

She will serve as the liaison between the governing body and the media to provide news and information about the sport's athletes, programmes and competitions in the United States.

"Lauren is a true professional and driven to make organisations succeed with her guidance, knowledge and expertise of the public relations industry," said Gordy Sheer, director of marketing and sponsorship for USA Luge.

"As we wish Sandy our best and thank him for his decades of service, we are excited to welcome Lauren to USA Luge after our many years working collaboratively together to elevate our brand to new heights."

Howe founded empHowered PR in 2020 following a 23-year career in a variety of communications roles in the health care, manufacturing and non-profit industries.

She currently serves a variety of clients around the country and internationally.

Thank you @USA_Luge for this amazing opportunity! So excited to work with the team as they prepare for @milanocortina26 while continuing to serve my amazing clients and grow my business! #lugelove 🛷❤️🇺🇸💙🔔 https://t.co/lJDunWwDvK — Lauren Howe (@emphowered) July 1, 2022

"The opportunity to lead communications for USA Luge is a dream come true," said Howe.

"There is much excitement as we gear up for the upcoming season, along with the 2026 Winter Games.

"I look forward to working in concert with USA Luge athletes and staff to share the journey leading up to Milan-Cortina with the media, supporters and dedicated fans."

Howe holds both a master’s degree in organisational and professional communication and a graduate certificate in health care leadership communications from Regis College.

She received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and an associate degree in liberal arts from Mount Wachusett Community College.