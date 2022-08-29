USA Luge Slider Search to head to Boston as part of youth recruitment drive

The USA Luge Slider Search is set to travel to the Boston suburb of Medway to hold its next recruitment event in a bid to find the next generation of American athletes in the sport.

The event is targeting boys and girls aged between nine and 13 and will be held at the John D. McGovern Elementary School.

Hometown hero and Olympian Zachary DiGregorio is expected to take part as a coach alongside Chevonne Forgan, who won bronze at the 2022 World Championships in the women’s doubles with Sophie Kirkby.

Medway is just one of several stops during the recruitment tour with it due to hold an event in Massena in New York on September 17.

Events have already been staged in Las Vegas, San Diego, Camano Island, Salt Lake City, Columbus and Chicago Area this year.

Those who show promise after the series of drills teaching the basics of luge, as well as their fitness, are invited to Lake Placid, Park City or Muskegon to try luge on ice at a training site sanctioned by the International Federation.

Zachary DiGregorio is expected to take part in the Boston event as a coach ©Getty Images

Athletes who impress the most will then be selected for next year's development team.

Slider Search has a history of finding hidden gems, such as Sochi 2014 bronze medallist and four-time world champion Erin Hamlin and two-time Olympic medallist Brian Martin.

Hamlin was identified in 1999 and Martin, who won bronze at Nagano 1998 and silver at Salt Lake City 2002, was found in 1987.

In recent memory, eight athletes of the 2010 US Olympic team were graduates of the search while six made it to the 2014 team.

Another six athletes were part of the 2018 Olympic squad and four competed at Beijing 2022.

At least 70 per cent of the Olympic teams since 2002 have come from the scheme.

The project has seen an excess of 20,000 young athletes be introduced to luge since the programme was established in 1985.