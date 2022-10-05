Papua New Guinea swimming great Ryan Pini has been named the country's Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Pini represented Papua New Guinea in the pool in an athletic career stretching 28 years.

Pini reached the final of the men's 100 metres butterfly event at Beijing 2008, which remains Papua New Guinea's best Olympic performance.

The 40-year-old appeared at four Olympic Games, three Commonwealth Games, five Pacific Games and several International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships.

"Ryan has always embodied and lived out the four PNGOC character values of honesty, excellence, respect and openness," Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) President Sir John Dawanincura said.

"His sporting accolades, character and commitment to sports and life after sports for our young athletes unquestionably make him the ideal candidate to lead PNG to its 13th Olympic games."

Pini competed for Papua New Guinea at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, while also being selected as a flagbearer in 2008 and 2016.

Ryan Pini was a flagbearer for Papua New Guinea at two Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Papua New Guinea first competed at an Olympics in 1976 in Montreal, where Pini's grandfather Jack was flagbearer for the nation.

Among his most notable achievements, Pini won 100m butterfly gold at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games before settling for silver in Delhi four years later.

He was named the men's "Swimmer of the Meet" at the 2003 South Pacific Games after winning seven events and setting four Games records.

Pini has sought an administrative career away from the pool and was twice elected as an athlete representative to the Pacific Games Council.

Other administrative roles include being a member of the Oceania National Olympic Committees Athletes' Commission and sitting on FINA's equivalent body.

Sir John added: "Ryan has been an outstanding role model and mentor for hundreds of Team PNG athletes whilst being a notable member of our Team PNG family over the years.

"Having him lead the 2024 Team PNG delegation to Paris is a testament and culmination of his efforts during and after his sporting career."