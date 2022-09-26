The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has hosted the country's new Sports Minister, Don Polye.

Polye was sworn in as Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology and Sports last month, as Prime Minster James Marape announced a new Cabinet.

Polye replaces Wesley Raminai.

The PNGOC sought to orientate Polye of the sports landscape in Papua New Guinea and lay the foundations for future collaboration.

The PNGOC's strategic plan for 2021 to 2024, relationship with the PNG Sports Foundation - a Government agency - sports governance and athletes with dual citizenship were all discussed.

The PNGOC is hopeful of fruitful collaboration with the country's new Sports Minister ©Getty Images

So too was the PNGOC's role as a National Olympic Committee, Commonwealth Games Association and Pacific Games Association.

PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura and secretary general Auvita Rapilla were in the hosting party.

Hurdler and 2015 Pacific Games heptathlon champion Adrine Monagi was in attendance at Olympic Haus in Port Moresby as well to offer an athlete's perspective.

The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games, Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games and Bali 2023 World Beach Games are the next major multi-sport events on the PNGOC's horizon.