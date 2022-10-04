The OCA is set to "coordinate directly with the IOC" on boxing at the next Asian Games ©Getty Images

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has ruled out any form of involvement of the International Boxing Association (IBA) and Asian Boxing Confederation at next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou. 

Instead, the continental body intends to work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to organise the sport at next year's delayed Games.

The OCA had initially established a taskforce to oversee boxing at Hangzhou 2022, with its Sports Committee chair Song Luzeng insisting at today's General Assembly in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh that it has decided "not to cooperate with the Asian continental association of boxing" because IBA is not recognised by the IOC.

This taskforce has been disbanded in favour of closer links with the IOC over the management of boxing at the Games, and Song claimed that measures had been taken to ensure that competition runs smoothly.

"Later, it has been agreed between the IOC and the OCA that the boxing competition at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will be considered as a qualification event for the Paris Olympic Games, and therefore the IOC will nominate the TDs [technical delegates] as well as the ITOs [international technical official] coming from other continents rather than the Asian continent for the reasons of transparency and fair judgement," the Chinese official said.

"Those from Asia will be arranged for the qualification of the other continents.

"Considering the current IOC position, the OCA decided to dissolve the OCA taskforce, and the OCA will coordinate directly with the IOC for the qualification event of boxing."

The IOC said it was "extremely concerned" after the IBA Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan, where Russian official Umar Kremlev cemented his position as President ©IBA

Boxing has appeared at every Asian Games since its debut on the programme at Manila in 1954.

South Korea are the most successful country, having won a total of 114 medals, including 59 gold.

IBA is no closer to regaining the IOC recognition it lost in 2019, when the governing body was then known as AIBA, after its Extraordinary Congress voted against holding a fresh Presidential election last month, cementing the position of Russian official Umar Kremlev.

The IOC expressed "grave concerns" over governance at IBA after its Executive Board meeting in September, and issued a fresh warning after the events at the IBA Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan that it was "extremely concerned" at the manner of proceedings.

Dutch official Boris van der Vorst had successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit's decision to prevent him from running for the IBA Presidency in Istanbul in May, but nearly three-quarters of delegates voted against Kremlev facing a new election.

Last month, the IOC introduced a new qualification system for boxing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris heavily focused on continental multi-sport Games, which it claimed is "less complex" than the one previously approved.

The "late changes" were criticised by IBA, particularly due to "the removal of the ranking pathway which was originally agreed in April of this year".

Concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance were initially cited by the IOC in June 2019 for the removal of AIBA's recognition and its right to organise Olympic boxing at Tokyo 2020.

Next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou is due to be a Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying event for boxing ©Getty Images
Kremlev was elected as President in December 2020, overseeing a series of governance reforms and a change in the organisation's acronym.

But boxing has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028 and again lost its right to manage competition at Paris 2024.

Next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou were delayed until September 23 until October 8 next year due to COVID-19 concerns in China.

The Hangzhou Gymnasium is due to be the venue for boxing events, with the full sports schedule still to be finalised.

Insidethegames has asked IBA for a comment on its lack of involvement at the Asian Games.