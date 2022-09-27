England Boxing has expressed concerns over the impact of the International Boxing Association's (IBA) Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan on "the future of Olympic boxing", and urged the governing body to make rebuilding its relationship with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) its "number one goal".

The IBA's National Federations voted by a majority of almost 75 per cent against allowing Dutch challenger Boris van der Vorst to face Russian incumbent Umar Kremlev in a Presidential election.

Kremlev had been re-elected by acclamation in Istanbul in May, after van der Vorst was declared ineligible to run by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit on the eve of the election in a decision he successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The outcome of the Extraordinary Congress has sparked fresh doubt over boxing's place at the Olympic Games from Los Angeles 2028, with the IOC declaring itself "extremely concerned" at the manner in which proceedings were held.

England Boxing was part of the group of primarily Western nations forming the Common Cause Alliance publicly backing van der Vorst and arguing only his election could secure boxing's place on the Olympic programme.

It confirmed it was among the 36 National Federations who voted in favour of holding a fresh election, and its chief executive Jerome Pels fears the majority's decision inflicts further damage on the sport's Olympic hopes.

"We are very disappointed by what has happened at the IBA Extraordinary Congress, share the IOC’s concerns and worry about what this could mean for the future of Olympic boxing following," Pels said.

"We were supporting Boris van der Vorst and thoroughly expected to have the right to vote for him at a democratic election.

"We believe that he would have been the right candidate in taking the IBA forward, in fixing the governance and restoring its reputation as a world governing body.

"The fact that election was sidestepped, by voting if an election was needed in the first place, has clearly further heightened the concerns of the IOC - and justifiably so.

"Continuing with the status quo may have huge consequences for the sport and the athletes who want to compete in fair and well-managed competitions."

The IBA Extraordinary Congress voted by a significant majority against allowing a re-run of the Presidential election, meaning Umar Kremlev, left, remains at the helm ©IBA

A verbal dispute between the IOC and IBA has further escalated since the Extraordinary Congress.

Newly-appointed IBA secretary general George Yerolimpos yesterday claimed that the IOC is "totally misinformed about the actual situation" through its criticism.

The IOC had raised concerns over the vote against holding an election, the suspension of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine due to "Government interference" on Friday (September 23) and the "chaotic circumstances of the voting procedure".

However, Pels insisted that IBA must work on building bridges with the IOC.

"England Boxing will be monitoring very carefully how the relationships between the IOC and the IBA develop," he said.

"It is a must that the IBA’s number one goal is to get back in the fold of the Olympic family, and for it to be restored as the trusted authority managing the sport of boxing at the highest level, and there is not much time left to get that job done."

Insidethegames has asked IBA for a comment on England Boxing's statement.

England Boxing's chief executive Jerome Pels said the governing body was worried "about what this could mean for the future of Olympic boxing" ©Getty Images

Reaction from van der Vorst's biggest supporters has largely been limited since several joined the Dutch official in walking out of the Extraordinary Congress following the announcement of voting results.

Van der Vorst has argued that the Extraordinary Congress was "not the democratic process that boxing deserves", while Swedish Boxing Federation President Per-Axel Sjöholm has described the gathering as a "complete disaster" for Olympic boxing to Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Yerolimpos has insisted that the Extraordinary Congress represented "a real democracy", and that it was a "direct vote of confidence for Mr Kremlev".

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, with IBA having been stripped of its rights to organise competition at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

IBA had its IOC recognition withdrawn in June 2019 due to concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance, with Kremlev elected in December 2020.