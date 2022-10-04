The yet-to-be-built Saudi resort of Trojena has been rubber stamped as the host for the 2029 edition of the Asian Winter Games at the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly here today.

The facility, set to be the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort when completed, would be the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort.

It forms part of the $500 billion (£448 billion/€510 billion) Neom project spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trojena was the only candidate for the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which have not been held since 2017 as the OCA has struggled to find hosts.

Saudi Arabia, where temperatures rarely drop below eight degrees Celsius except in the Sarawat Mountains, will become the first West Asian country to stage the event.

The resort is set to be powered by renewable energy, and a ski village, luxurious family and wellness facilities, the region’s largest freshwater lake, and an interactive nature reserve also feature among the plans.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and vice-president of the OCA, chaired the group which presented its proposals to the Executive Board yesterday.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal presented plans for the 2029 Asian Winter Games in Trojena to the General Assembly ©Getty Images

Sport has formed a key part of bin Salman's attempts to promote Saudi Arabia on a global stage, and the Games feature as part of a sports winter tourism venue.

The country had already been awarded next year's World Combat Games, the 2025 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and the 2034 Asian Games, and hosted numerous professional boxing fights and a Formula One Grand Prix.

A bid including Egypt and Greece for the 2030 FIFA World Cup has also been mooted, with bin Salman enjoying cordial relations with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Critics of the Saudi regime have accused it of seeking to distract from its record on human rights through sportswashing.

The state-ordered assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, its role in the bombing in Yemen, harsh restrictions in place on women's rights and its use of the death penalty are among the criticisms laid against Saudi Arabia,

