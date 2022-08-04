The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) have expressed an interest in hosting the 10th Asian Winter Games at Trojena in Neom.

SOPC has officially submitted a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), explaining the Gulf nation’s Vision 2030 that will support in hosting the 2029 edition of the event.

If the bid is validated, it will be the first time that the event will be held in West Asia, with more than 32 countries expected to participate.

"The generous, unprecedented and visionary support by our wise leadership has attracted the most exciting sporting events to the heart of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, President of SOPC, said.

"The request to host the AWG affirms the geographical, environmental diversity and natural wealth that the Kingdom enjoys and is willing to share with our wider Asian Olympic family.

"We are very excited to welcome all Winter Sports enthusiasts in 2029, aiming to celebrate an incomparable experience in TROJENA."

Located 50 kilometres from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, Trojena is part of Neom’s strategy to promote tourism in the area.

The OCA Executive Committee is set to meet in Cambodia on October 4, before the General Assembly, where the decision to grant hosting rights will be made.