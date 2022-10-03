The Swiss Sports Aid Foundation has raised CHF 510,000 (£466,000/$517,000/€528,000) at its gala in Dübendorf to assist athletes' long-term preparations for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Games, which are set to mark the third time Australia has held the Olympics, is just under 10 years away, but the Swiss Sports Aid Foundation gala was held under the banner "on the way to Brisbane 2032".

Steve Schennach, the Foundation's managing director, explained the importance of providing support to Swiss athletes well in advance of the Games.

"A diverse and long-term support of athletes is elementary and must be guaranteed so that Swiss sport can continue to be successful in the future," he said.

"With our support, we are also laying the foundation for future medals for our young stars - for example at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane in 2032."

More than 80 athletes, including three current Olympic champions, and more than 600 guests attended the gala at The Hall Dübendorf.

Beijing 2022 Alpine skiing women's super-G gold medallist Lara Gut-Behrami, freestyle skiing women's slopestyle Olympic champion Mathilde Gremaud and the winner of the men's ski cross event in the Chinese capital Ryan Regez were among those present, along with 13 world and 20 European champions.

A total of CHF 510,000 was raised at the gala through initiatives including the sale of chocolate medals ©Sporthilfe/Keystone/Michael Calabro/Salvatore Vinci

The money was raised through the sale of chocolate medals, the auction of items and donations.

Swiss Sports Aid Foundation Co-President Urs Wietlisbach explained the importance of the fundraising efforts.

"Today, support like that from the Swiss Sports Aid is needed, because many do sports at the absolute highest level," Wietlisbach said.

"I used to play handball myself and I think sport is extremely important, especially for the boys, because it also helps with personality development.

"I employed athletes with me.

"They have a different attitude towards work, everything is more structured."

The gala also honoured the careers of Heinz Frei, winner of 42 Paralympic Games medals in athletics, cycling and Nordic skiing, and former women's triathlon Olympic champion Nicola Spirig, both of whom retired last month.