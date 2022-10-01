Balázs Fürjes has spoken of his excitement at Brisbane’s Olympic potential after being appointed to the Coordination Commission for the 2032 Olympics.

Fürjes, the State Minister for Budapest, is one of 11 members appointed to the Commission, which is set to be chaired by Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry, the country's Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, and a seven-time Olympic swimming medallist.

Speaking to insidethegames, Fürjes said he was very excited about the opportunities Brisbane 2032 presents, particularly because of the 11 years the city has to prepare, after it was awarded hosting rights at last year’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session, held during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"This is a very exciting situation for the Organising Committee and the IOC, the opportunity to prepare for 11 years," said Fürjes.

"I think this is a tremendous opportunity, in terms of planning, to implement everything needed for a great Games.

"We can learn from the experiences of Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028, and hopefully we can inspire young children who have an enthusiasm for sport, because they have a chance to be a hero of Brisbane 2032.

"Melbourne (in 1956) and Sydney (in 2000) both hosted great Games, and all the ingredients are there for a wonderful journey.

"Engagement, sustainability and legacy are all very important, and hopefully we will be able to turn 2032 into the Games of the people."

Kirsty Coventry has been appointed as the chair of the Brisbane 2032 Coordination Commission ©Getty Images

Fürjes has plenty of experience at bringing major sporting events to his native Hungary, as co-chairman of the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships Organising Committee and co-chairman of the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships, and drew parallels between Budapest and Brisbane.

"Budapest is a global sporting city," he said, and "coming from there, I am excited to play my part in preparations for a Games in a city like Budapest.

"Brisbane is a similar size to Budapest, and hopefully it can prove itself as a great sporting city and stage a friendly, complete Games."

He also spoke highly of the state of Queensland saying: "If it was a country, Queensland would have been seventh on the medal ranking in Tokyo and it shows the Queensland Academy of Sport's high-performance strategy and infrastructure upgrades are paying off.

"For sure in Australia the Olympics is going home."

Fürjes said he was happy with how preparations were going so far, but acknowledged there were challenges for the Games.

"I like how the Governments are all uniting behind the hosting of the event," he said.

"I am expecting a great atmosphere among the fans, and a real unity in the area like the Olympic family.

"There will be some interesting and challenging decisions for Brisbane 2032, as there are a lot of global challenges and challenges for the Olympic Movement.

Furjes was co-chair of the Organising Committee for the successful World Aquatics Championships held in Budapest earlier this year ©Getty Images

"The biggest is how to stay relevant, and I think we will be able to learn lessons from 2024 and 2028 regarding this."

Fürjes acknowledged that one of the biggest global challenges at the moment was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Never has the peace message of the Olympic Movement been more important than it is now," he said.

"I can only echo Thomas Bach’s message - 'give peace a chance.'"

Fürjes native Hungary is one of a host of countries that has floated bidding for the 2036 Summer Olympics, but he would not be drawn on any plans.

"It is too far away," he said, "it is not an easy period for European Union members given everything going on in the world.

"It is part of the statutes of the Hungarian National Olympic Committee that we always have the option on the table."

Fürjes is joined on the Brisbane 2032 Coordination Commission by Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, the 11th Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US, Ethiopian Dagmawit Girmay Berhene, Ugandan William Frederick Blick, Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski of the Philippines, Brazilian-born Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, Italian Olympic swimming champion Federica Pellegrini, Camilo Perez Lopez Moreira of Paraguay, Auvita Rapilla of Papua New Guinea, French Olympic rowing champion Jean-Christophe Rolland and Baklai Temengil of Palua.