A recommendation urging Gangwon 2024 organisers to stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies in Pyeongchang has been adopted by Pyeongchang County Council.

Doing so would embellish the legacy of Pyeongchang 2018, it is argued.

Pyeongchang staged the Winter Olympics in 2018 and many of the same venues are poised to be used for the 2024 Youth Olympics.

However, the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - scene for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies - will not be among them as it was demolished at the conclusion of the Olympics and Paralympics.

The Yongpyong Dome, which hosted Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the 1999 Asian Winter Games, is being suggested by Pyeongchang County Council.

It wants organisers to avoid "further wasted debate" and commit to Pyeongchang holding the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and added in the resolution that it was "deeply regrettable" previous calls for the county to hold the rituals had not been answered.

The Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium has been demolished ©Getty Images

The county of Pyeongchang is in the province Gangwon.

As was the case in 2018, the coastal city Gangneung and the county Jeongseon are due to hold some events during the Youth Olympics, which has been named after the province.

The next edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games is now fewer than 500 days away.

"Grow together, shine forever" has been unveiled as the slogan.

Seven sports are on the programme, which includes three-on-three ice hockey, men's and women's monobob and men's and women's Nordic combined, but not ski mountaineering.