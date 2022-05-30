A six-person Athletes' Commission has been appointed for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

Won Yun-jong, winner of a four-man bobsleigh silver medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, is to chair the panel, as reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong, biathlete Kim Yong-gyu, luger Choi Eun-ju, curler Kang Su-yeon and ice hockey player Lee Don-goo complete the initial Athletes' Commission, which has representation from six of the seven sports on the Gangwon 2024 programme.

Only skiing representation is absent.

Choi won three medals at Beijing 2022, including gold over 1,500 metres, defending the title she won at Pyeongchang 2018.

Mentoring schemes and support available for athletes at Gangwon 2024 were discussed at the new Athletes' Commission's first meeting.

Choi Min-jeong is a three-time Olympic gold medallist ©Getty Images

Gangwon 2024 is now fewer than 600 days away.

Numerous venues used at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics are due to stage events.

The Organising Committee met with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission earlier this month, outlining its youth engagement plans.

An IOC delegation also visited facilities across the South Korean province in recent weeks and met with Organising Committee President Shin Chang-jae.

Gangwon 2024 is reported to have been among the topics of discussion when IOC President Thomas Bach spoke on the phone with new South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol.