The Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee (YOGOC) has adopted a landmark human rights charter in a bid "to address salient human rights risks" during the process of planning and staging the competition.

The scope of the charter includes ensuring equality and non-discrimination, the right of the child, freedom of expression and the right to physical and mental health and decent work.

It has also pledged to creating a Human Rights Committee to ensure its commitments are upheld, with the new body working to introduce measures to prevent and remediate negative effects through a human rights action plan.

Such a plan will be based on a human rights impact assessment.

Gangwon 2024, which has previously committed to contributing to human rights, is the first YOGOC to adopt a specific human rights charter and organise a Human Rights Committee.

The human rights charter is set to be enforced throughout planning and staging of Gangwon 2024 ©Getty Images

The charter has been set up in accordance with the United Nation's (UN) Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Charter.

It will also make conducting due diligence on human rights under the UN's Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) compulsory.

Gangwon 2024's sponsors, licences and other service and product providers have been invited to align themselves under the UNGPs.

This historical moment comes at a time when the IOC is scheduled to finalise its human rights strategic framework next month, which it claims will cover and establish specific action plans for its responsibility as an organisation, owner of the Olympics and the leader of the Olympic Movement.

In June, Human Rights Watch and Sports and Rights Alliance called on the IOC to entrench human rights as a part of its governance.