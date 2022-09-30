Sharrock to step down as BPA chief executive after Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 successes

Mike Sharrock, the British Paralympic Association (BPA) chief executive, is to step down after four years in the role.

Sharrock joined the BPA in January 2019 and was at the helm during both the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

After leading the BPA through the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharrock oversaw Britain finishing second in the medals table at Tokyo, reaching the podium in more sports than any other nation at a single Paralympics.

Six months later in Beijing, the British team won six medals - including one gold.

"It has been a privilege to lead the BPA through the challenges of the last few years," Sharrock, who has been a passionate supporter of the Paralympic Movement since 2008, said.

"The success of the ParalympicsGB team in Tokyo and Beijing is a source of immense pride for all of us.

"I would like to pay tribute to our inspirational athletes who performed so magnificently, despite the challenges of COVID, and to the incredible team at the BPA who went above and beyond to support them, as well as all those across the UK high-performance sport system whose support was so critical to our success.

"Huge thanks also to our wonderful family of commercial partners and donors who share our vision of a more inclusive world and whose support enables us to do what we do.

"We know it is the performances of our athletes that challenge and inspire a change in attitudes to disability, and with a new and ambitious 10-year strategy in place, we can look to the future, confident in our ability to help bring about real and sustainable change in the lives of disabled people across the UK."

Britain won 124 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Nick Webborn, the BPA chair, said: "I would like to pay tribute to Mike for his exceptional contribution to the BPA during the most challenging of times.

"His leadership took the organisation through the uncertainties presented by the pandemic and brought us through two highly successful Games in quick succession and in great shape to go to Paris 2024.

"I cannot underestimate the time and commitment he has made over the last few years and it has been my privilege to work with him over this time.

"We wish him the very best for the future and hope he will remain connected to the Paralympic family.

"He leaves us in a great position and it is an exciting opportunity for a new chief executive to take on the role to Paris, Milan and Los Angeles."

Sharrock will remain at the BPA until February 2023, during which time recruitment for his successor will take place.