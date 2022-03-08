German supermarket chain Aldi has partnered with the British Paralympic Association (BPA) in a sponsorship deal which is set to run until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The partnership builds on Aldi's existing deal with the British Olympic Association which has been in place since 2015.

"We are very excited about this partnership and the potential to reach communities right across the UK," said BPA chief executive Mike Sharrock.

"We know Aldi is focused on championing British success through their support for local farmers and suppliers, and through helping our athletes reach their full potential.

"We look forward to working with Aldi to bring the stories of ParalympicsGB athletes to many more homes, helping to break down barriers for disabled people and change perceptions.

We are proud to announce our new partnership with @ParalympicsGB

Welcome to the team!🤩🏅#ParalympicsGB #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Y6XISt3fgs — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 7, 2022

"With two years to go, we’re immensely excited to work with Aldi on the road to Paris - by not only helping to further support our athletes to be best prepared for the Paralympic Games, but more generally helping people in the UK live an active and healthy lifestyle."

As part of the collaboration, Aldi provides all athletes with monthly food vouchers and will extend this programme to cover all of the country's Paralympians too.

British Paralympic athletes will also attend the opening of new Aldi stores, which the BPA says will give them the opportunity to engage with local communities and raise awareness of the team across the country.

"We’ve been fuelling Team GB with healthy food since 2015 and I’m thrilled that we now have the opportunity to extend that support to Britain’s amazing Paralympic athletes," said Adam Zavalis, marketing director at Aldi UK.

"We’re immensely proud to be supporting the winter team as they compete in Beijing, just as we will the summer athletes, all the way to Paris in two years’ time."