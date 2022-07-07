ParalympicsGB has announced Bupa UK as its official healthcare partner focusing on Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and beyond.

The three-year partnership will see Bupa provide practical health assessments and medical expertise needed for peak performance at major events.

The deal will also see the two parties collaborate to celebrate differences and diversity, challenge people’s perception of disability, and promote inclusivity in business and healthcare.

Paralympic gold medallist wheelchair rugby player Aaron Phipps, who was present at the launch of the partnership in Manchester, commended how the partnership will help perceptions around disability.

"There shouldn’t be any barriers to anyone reaching their full potential in life and the more we can spread that message, the more we can achieve together," Phipps said.

"To compete at an elite level it’s vital that we have access to the highest quality medical advice and support.

"Being able to utilise the UK’s top clinicians and services through Bupa has the potential to give us all a real competitive edge."

Mike Sharrock, chief executive at the British Paralympic Association, expressed his delight in securing the partnership.

"We’re proud to be partnering with Bupa, and it’s clear based on their experience of working with Paralympic athletes and organisations around the world that they will be just as keen as we are at ParalympicsGB to make this a truly meaningful partnership, driving the change we want to see in perceptions of disability," Sharrock said.