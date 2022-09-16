The majority of football fans in 15 countries have added their voices to calls for FIFA to compensate migrant workers who have suffered in the preparations for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, a survey has found.

Amnesty International has confirmed the results of a poll which revealed that 73 per cent of respondents said they would support a FIFA compensation scheme amid concerns over human rights abuses, with 10 per cent opposing the move.

The YouGov poll, which surveyed more than 17,000 fans from 15 countries, also found that 67 per cent wanted their national football governing body to speak out publicly about the human rights issues linked to Qatar 2022.

Support for compensation exceeded three-quarters in 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico with 86 per cent as well as Spain, Argentina, Switzerland, Finland and Belgium, according to the survey.

"These findings send a clear message to football’s leadership," said Steve Cockburn, head of economic and social justice for Amnesty International.

"Across the globe, people are united in their desire to see FIFA step up and make amends for the suffering endured by migrant workers in Qatar.

"They also want to see their national associations take a much firmer stance.

"With less than 70 days until kick off, the clock is ticking.

"But there is still time for FIFA to do the right thing.

"Supporters don’t want a World Cup that’s indelibly tainted by human rights abuses.

"The past cannot be undone, but a compensation programme is a clear and simple way that FIFA and Qatar can provide at least some measure of redress to the hundreds of thousands of workers who made this tournament possible."

Concerns over human rights abuses have dominated the build-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

The online survey, commissioned by Amnesty International, took a sample of 17,477 adults from August 16 to September 6.

FIFA told Reuters that a series of measures had been put in place in recent years to help protect migrant workers in Qatar.

"FIFA takes note of the poll conducted on behalf of Amnesty International, featuring respondents from 10 countries in Europe and five countries from the rest of the world," a statement from FIFA read.

The results of the survey come just a month after Human Rights Watch called for a "comprehensive remedy programme" to be implemented in Qatar for workers who suffered "serious harms, including deaths, injuries and wage theft" when working on World Cup-related projects.

Qatar has faced fierce scrutiny since winning the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup for its labour laws and the treatment of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who helped build the infrastructure needed to stage such an event.

A coalition of 10 organisations, including Amnesty International, urged FIFA in May to committing to pay $440 million (£362.4 million/€428.7 million) to migrant workers who experienced "human rights abuses on a significant scale" connected to the World Cup.

The Qatari Government has claimed it has made progress on labour reforms, including a shift away from the kafala system which forced foreign workers to seek their employers' consent to change jobs or leave the country.

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.