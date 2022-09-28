European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos believes the European Games are "increasing in value" despite difficulties faced by 2023 hosts Kraków-Małopolska.

"When we started it was difficult, because first of all we had the pandemic and for two years it was very difficult to move ahead," Capralos told Croatian television channel Sportska Televizja.

"We also had the new blow this year with the war in Ukraine and Poland is on the border of Ukraine, so it is something that creates more difficulties in the organisation," he admitted.

"There are about four million refugees going to Poland, some of them in Krakow, so things are becoming more complicated but the Polish people are very good sport organisers and have demonstrated that in different sports.

"The Government is committed and I believe that with cooperation and collaboration across all the different parties it will lead to a very successful European Games, I am confident of that."

EOC President Spyros Capralos is set to welcome delegates to Ancient Olympia to discuss preparations for the 2023 European Games ©Getty Images

Capralos is about to welcome EOC delegates to the historic site of Ancient Olympia for a seminar this weekend with less than a year until the 2023 European Games, due to be held from June 21 to July 2 next year.

"They are a product that is developing and is becoming better and better with every edition," Capralos added.

"The Games occur one year before the Olympic Games and include most of the Olympic sports.

"For many of those sports, the event serves as an opportunity to qualify for the Olympics, this is something that secures the best athletes to be present to do their best in order to qualify."

The last European Games were held in Minsk in 2019 ©Getty Images

The programme for 2023 is also set to include beach handball, beach soccer, kickboxing, mountain running, racket sport padel and teqball, sports which have never been included on the Olympic programme.

Ski jumping, traditionally part of the Winter Olympics, is also included.

"The IOC is trying to develop new sports that have more appeal to the younger generation, therefore we are the ones that will test some of these sports," Capralos said.

"We see potential in them. there will be new sports and we did the same in the first two editions and we believe this is the right model to move ahead."