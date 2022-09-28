France Judo President Stéphane Nomis has underlined the importance of the organisation’s efforts to create 1,000 new dojos before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The project was launched following last year’s delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the aim of establishing bases where judoka can train.

"I had printed on a double page our idea of developing dojos and I distributed to elected officials and political representatives, everyone thought I was crazy," said Nomis in a report by French newspaper Le Parisien.

"With the Covid, 1,000 judo clubs disappeared.

"The challenge is to make sport accessible to as many people as possible, people naturally go to sport that is close to home.

"The idea is to create a new model of clubs, solidarity clubs with different practices - judo for children, taïso for the elderly, self-defense for teenagers."

According to Le Parisien, each dojo costs around €40,000 (£36,000/$38,500) to establish with funding largely coming from the French Government.

Nomis said the project would be a key legacy from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the opening of a dojo in a shopping mall in Clichy-sous-Bois in June ©Getty Images

"We visit premises every day," added Nomis.

"We hunt for projects as it's the future of judo that is at stake."

The first two dojos opened in Nanterre and Clichy-sous-Bois last year.

It has been reported by Le Parisien that there are plans for further dojos to be put in place in Grigny, Fleury-Mérogis, Ris- Orangis, Limeil, Villeneuve-la-Garenne, Gennevilliers and Chanteloup-les-Vignes.

The lofty goal has been set by France Judo with the social and educational benefits the sport offers in mind as the organisation liaises with the state, sponsors and the National Sports Agency to try and achieve it.

France Judo's plan revolves around identifying vacant premises, working with public and private partners to re-fit the facility as a dojo, and then either set up a new club to run it or join forces with an existing club or community group.

France is one of the world's leading judo powers and the nation is second on the sport's all-time Olympic medals table, behind only Japan.

French judoka won eight medals at Tokyo 2020, including the mixed team title.