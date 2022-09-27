Dates of May 30 to June 7 have been confirmed for next year's International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surfing Games in El Salvador.

The event at El Sunzal and La Bocana, dubbed Surf City, will offer eight places at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as well as ISA world titles.

The location on the Pacific Coast also staged the World Surfing Games in 2021 and this year's World Junior Surfing Championships.

"El Salvador continues to solidify itself as an essential part of the pathway to Olympic surfing," ISA President Fernando Aguerre said.

"We are grateful to President Bukele and [Tourism] Minister [Morena] Valdez for their understanding of the ISA's mission, but also for their strong commitment to surfing.

"We are happy to continue to expand and strengthen this partnership, and to show the world that El Salvador is a surfing destination worthy of the world’s best events and surfers.

"Our surfers and teams from around the world have come to love and appreciate El Salvador’s beauty, warm hospitality and excellent waves.

"We look forward to returning next year as part of our paddle for a better world through surfing."

ISA President Fernando Aguerre has backed the World Surfing Games to "show the world that El Salvador is a surfing destination worthy of the world’s best events and surfers" ©ISA/Pablo Franco

Four continental quota places for Paris 2024 will be on offer for the top-ranked men's and women's surfer from each zone except the Americas at the 2023 World Surfing Games.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games will instead act as a qualifier for the Americas.

"Surf is freedom," El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said.

"The world needs freedom, probably more than at any other point in our lifetime.

"So it will be a great honor to be part of its promotion and celebration once again.

"We thank the ISA and its President, Fernando Aguerre, for including us."

Away from surfing, Bukele's Government has imprisoned more than 50,000 alleged gang members since declaring a state of emergency on March 27.

Supporters say Bukele's actions have made El Salvador safer, but Amnesty International says the campaign amounts to "massive human rights violations".

The sate of emergency remains in place.



