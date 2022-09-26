Shanghai has been awarded the 2025 World Rowing Championships at the governing body's Congress, while Amsterdam has been provisionally given the 2026 edition.

Both had been bidding for the 2025 World Championships.

The Congress took place today in Prague, following World Championships in Račice, with delegates from 39 National Federations attending in-person while 31 registered to take part remotely.

President Jean-Christophe Rolland opened the event and presented his report to the delegates, followed by reports from Executive Committee members, chairs of specialist commissions and continental representatives.

This includes the chair of the Events Commission recommending Shanghai as the 2025 World Championships hosts.

When the Congress voted on the attribution of World Rowing Championships for 2025, it followed that recommendation.

Dutch city Amsterdam was then provisionally awarded the 2026 World Rowing Championships.

Shanghai was initially supposed to host the 2021 World Championships, but the Organising Committee pulled the plug because of China's strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Provided the World Championships go ahead, it will be the first time that China has hosted the event and the third time an Asian city has staged it after Kaizu in Japan in 2005 and Chungju in South Korea in 2013.

The World Rowing Council also attributed the 2024 World Rowing Cup I to Varese in Italy and the 2024 World Rowing Cup III to the Polish city of Poznań.

Later at the Congress, Switzerland's Mathias Binder was elected unopposed as chair of the Equipment and Technology Commission after the United States' Paul Fuchs stepped down having reached the age limit for re-election.

The Mauritania Rowing Federation was inducted in as the 157th member of World Rowing.

Britain's Rosie Mayglothling, Hungarian Eva Szanto, Belgian Patrick Rombaut, Rebecca Thomas Orr of Canada and American Ronald Chen were re-elected to their respective chair positions on the Competitive Commission, Events Commission, Umpire Commission, Para Rowing Commission and Masters Commission.

The 2023 World Rowing Congress is due to take place in Serbian capital Belgrade on September 11 next year.