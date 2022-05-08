Nominations have opened for the World Rowing Athletes' Commission, which for the first time is set to have five of its members elected by athletes.

Changes were approved at the 2020 Extraordinary Congress, with the former system of Athletes' Commission members being appointed by the World Rowing Council and the chair elected by the Congress replaced by a mixed approach.

Under the new statutes, five of the 10 members of the Athletes' Commission are to be elected, and the other five appointed by the Council.

Six members must represent flatwater rowing, with two coming from Para rowing and two from coastal rowing.

The chair of the body is also to be selected by fellow Commission members and proposed to the Council for appointment, with the individual holding full voting rights as a member of the World Rowing Executive Committee and Council.

Members are to serve four-year terms, with the nomination and election process scheduled for the second year after the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Nominations for this year's elections are open until May 17, with individuals undergoing eligibility checks by World Rowing before a full candidate list is due to be published on June 17.

Israel's two-time Paralympic medallist Moran Samuel said the Athletes' Commission "try to take care of general issues like athletes’ well-being" ©Getty Images

The five elected members are due to be decided at the World Rowing Championships in Racice scheduled for September 18 to 25 and the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Saundersfoot scheduled for October 7 to 16.

The Athletes' Commission is currently chaired by Sweden's Frida Svensson, the 2010 women's singles sculls world champion.

Israel's two-time Paralympic medallist Moran Samuel, a member of the Athletes' Commission, explained that the body is important in offering a platform for athletes' views.

"We try to take care of general issues like athletes’ well-being, anti-doping, athlete sponsor spaces and more," Samuel said.

"As a Para rower, I also try to bring to the table issues that are more relevant to our community like accessibility, training time and the number of events."

Fellow member Hannah Every-Hall of Australia added: "It is vital that we continue to listen to the athlete’s voice to ensure our sport stays relevant, progressive and innovative in the changing space, and we secure rowing in the Olympic Movement."