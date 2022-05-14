Račice to host first World Rowing Championships since 2019 in September as event gets green light

Račice will host the first World Rowing Championships since 2019 in September, after organisers confirmed the event will go ahead.

The World Rowing Executive Committee and Organising Committee said the event can take place from September 18 to 25.

The Organising Committee will prepare a COVID-19 response plan in preparation for the event, which will outline preventative measures for the competition.

"Each Member Federation is responsible to exercise maximum care for its team members before, during and after the event," a World Rowing statement read.

"All participants must follow the measures in the OC COVID-19 Response Plan at all times, including the latest.

"To protect the health of all participants, anyone not adhering to the participation conditions may, at the discretion of the World Rowing Executive Committee, face sanctions including possible immediate disqualification and exclusion from the event."

World Rowing and the Organising Committee said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the build-up to the event.

The World Rowing Championships have been cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19 ©Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the World Rowing Championships in recent years.

The 2020 World Championships at Bled in Slovenia was cancelled due to the pandemic, while the 2021 event in the Chinese city Shanghai was also unable to take place.

Račice 2022 will therefore be the first World Championships since 2019, when Ottensheim in Austria served as the venue.

It will be the second time the Czech Republic has hosted the World Championships.

Račice also served as the host in 1993.