World Rowing has raised CHF60,000 (£49,000/$60,000/€57,000) for the Ukrainian rowing community after launching a fundraising campaign in response to Russia's invasion.

The governing body's initial aim was to raise CHF50,000 (£41,000/$50,000/€48,000) but when that was surpassed, and the goal was raised to CHF100,000 (£82,000/$101,000/€96,000).

World Rowing has now allocated some of the initial funds raised.

CHF21,000 (£17,000/$21,000/€20,000) was donated to the Ukrainian Paralympic team to help them relocate to Nancy in France to continue their training there from April, while CHF37,000 (£30,000/$37,000/€35,000) went to the senior Olympic team to aid them in their relocation to Plovdiv in Bulgaria from June to August.

The Paralympic squad was then given a further CHF2,000 (£1,600/$2,000/€1,900) to help cover transport costs for the season.

Numerous bodies within rowing have come together to aid Ukraine's athletes while the war continues.

Poland, Germany and Lithuania have welcomed many junior and under-23 rowers while Italy housed several of Ukraine's juniors who attended this year's European Rowing Under-19 Championships in Varese.

Ukraine's Para rowing team received CHF21,000 to help them relocate to France, where they have been for two months ©Getty Images

At the event, Ukraine won a silver and two bronze medals from a delegation of 32 athletes.

All of their costs relating to accommodation and local transport were paid by the Organising Committee.

USRowing and JL Racing have also offered racing uniforms to the Ukrainian Olympic crews and Filippi is supporting them with boats.

World Rowing's fundraising campaign remains open as the invasion continues.

The organisation claims to be in regular contact with the Ukrainian Rowing Federation, and multiple members who are providing help, to allocate support and will says it will report on the allocation of further money raised.

At least 4,339 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since February 24, according to the United Nations, which believes the true figure is far higher.

More than 7.3 million people have been forced to flee the country.