Gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who is currently serving a one-year ban from International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) competition, is set to compete in artistic gymnastics events at the All-Russian Spartakiad of the Strongest Athletes in Kazan.

The Russian was hit with the ban after wearing a symbol supporting the country’s invasion of Ukraine on the podium during a FIG Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

At the time, Russian and Belarusian athletes were able to compete as neutrals, before the FIG introduced an outright ban on competitors from the two nations, in response to the two countries invasion of Ukraine.

A Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) Appeal Tribunal ruled earlier this month that Kuliak’s ban will run alongside Russian athletes being barred from international competition.

President of the Federal Service for State Statistics Vasily Titov told Russia’s official state news agency TASS: "We plan that Ivan Kuliak will participate in the Spartakiad.

"We informed both the International Federation and the Disciplinary Commission of his intention to participate.

"We received no objections from them.

"Therefore, we believe that he can participate, since this competition is not hosted by the federation, but the Ministry of Sports.

"Accordingly, it does not fall under the restriction."

A FIG spokesperson told insidethegames: "This event is neither a FIG-sanctioned competition, nor a competition organised by the Russian National Federation.

"Therefore this event does not fall within the scope of the GEF decision."

The All-Russian Spartakiad of the Strongest Athletes is due to run from Monday (September 26) to October 1.

Gymnastics medals are set to be contested in men’s and women’s team and individual events, while there are also due to be exercises on individual apparatus taking place.