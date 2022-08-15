Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who is serving a one-year suspension for wearing the controversial "Z" symbol on his uniform at a Gymnastics World Cup event, has taken part in an appeal hearing today.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Kuliak's appeal to the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) got underway, with the 20-year-old participating remotely.

National team head coach Valentina Rodionenko confirmed all representatives were attending remotely.

"Vanya [Kuliak] will take part in today's meeting remotely, like everyone else," said Rodionenko.

"Obviously, no decision will be made today, but I think that we will already feel today what verdict they will pass.

"Maybe it will be made in two weeks.

"They made a story out of nothing when everything is obvious."

The invasion of Ukraine has led to the suspension of athletes from Russia and Belarus from FIG competitions ©Getty Images

At the Doha leg of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Apparatus World Cup in March, Kuliak wore the "Z" on his outfit.

The letter shows support for Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine and has been drawn on Russian military vehicles.

At the time, the FIG said the gymnast showed "shocking behaviour" and soon after Russian athletes were banned due to the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

The GEF Disciplinary Commission suspended Kuliak for a year, also ordering the gymnast to return his bronze medal from the Doha World Cup and prize money of CHF500 (£400/$500/€475).

Kuliak was further ordered to pay costs of CHF2,000 (£1,600/$2,000/€1,900).

The Russian has appealed the sanction to the GEF Appeal Tribunal.