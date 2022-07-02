Banned gymnast Kuliak set to miss Cup of Russia over fear of FIG sanctions

Banned gymnast Ivan Kuliak is set to miss the domestic Cup of Russia in Kaluga, with a fear of sanctions being levied against the Russian Gymnastics Federation blamed for his absence.

Kuliak was given a one-year ban by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation in May for wearing a "Z" symbol demonstrating support for the invasion of Ukraine on his uniform during a World Cup contest in Doha.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) banned Russian athletes from competing in its competitions in response to the war shortly after Kuliak's stunt.

If the ban does prevent Kuliak from taking part in Russian competitions that will be on contrast to the sanction imposed on swimmer Evgeny Rylov - banned by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) but able to race at the National Championships unimpeded.

"Vanya [Kuliak] trains, but he is eventually banned from participating in the Russian Cup," said head coach of the Russian national team Valentina Rodionenko, as reported by state-run news agency TASS.

"There is a threat that if we allow him to compete in our competitions, sanctions may be imposed on the entire federation.

"But he has the right to be at the training camp, Vanya is training, as I said.

"I can’t say that he was very upset when he learned about the ban on performances in Kaluga.

"He is strong in character and perfectly understands the complexity of the situation.

"Vanya is not an all-rounder, he performs only on two or three apparatuses.

"Therefore, he will continue to work and prepare new programmes."

Swimmer Evgeny Rylov was allowed to compete in Russia's National Championships as the event was ruled not to be a FINA-sanctioned competition ©Getty Images

In a similar case, double Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Rylov faced no further disciplinary action from FINA after competing at the National Championships while under a ban.

As it was not a FINA-sanctioned event and not linked to any FINA event, aquatics' global governing body said Rylov was permitted to compete.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus cannot take part in FINA competitions until at least the end of 2022 because of the war in Ukraine.

Rylov attended a political rally supporting the war which resulted in him being handed a nine-month ban.

The United Nations has verified that at least 4,731 civilians have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, although it believes the true figure is far higher.

More than 7.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, while the combined military death toll is thought to exceed 20,000.

Belarus has offered Russia military assistance.