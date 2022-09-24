Organisers of the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games have unveiled a sustainable Flame and Torch at an event in New York in the United States.

The Flame is unique as it is being carried in a Torch where no combustion or Flame is present, with light-emitting diode (LED) lights used to produce an illuminated green Flame.

The battery powered Torch is designed to represent the spirit of competition, power of athleticism and the strength sport can provide to student-athletes.

Following a ceremonial lighting in Torino, Italy, the birthplace of university sport, the Flame travelled to New York, where it started its journey around the state at Pier 45.

"The city of Turin and Lake Placid may not be similar in size or industry yet they share a special bond as they have each played host to Olympic Games and University Games," said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council and the Lake Placid 2023 World University Games Organising Committee.

"It was an honour to ignite the FISU Flame in this historic city and return it once again to Lake Placid."

The Lake Placid 2023 sustainable Torch, which uses LED lights to produce an illuminated Flame ©Adirondack Sports Council

The Torch is 22 inches long and was created and built by Adirondack Studios, the same business that built podiums for the Lake Placid 1980 Winter Olympics.

It is made of elongated steel, and a glacial blue body topped by recycled crystalline glass.

"The Torch is an example of our commitment to host the greenest and most sustainable Games in FISU history and work as one to save winter and the sports that we love," Walden added.

The unveiling of the Flame at Pier 45 also featured the launch of the Lake Placid 2023 Save Winter campaign.

The campaign aims to unite winter sports enthusiasts in saving the so-called "season of snow."

The 2023 World University Games are due to be held in Lake Placid from January 12 to 22, with 2,500 athletes from 600 universities set to compete.