Emmanuel Grégoire, first Deputy Mayor of Paris, has praised the "spectacular accelerator" effect of the city’s imminent 2024 Games in terms of improving sporting infrastructure.

Speaking at the Demain le Sport festival alongside Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, and French Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra - L’Equipe reports - Grégoire admitted that there was "a deficit of sports equipment in all the big cities".

But according to him, Paris 2024 is already a "spectacular accelerator" for the implementation of various projects.

"For example, the Grand Paris Express … which has the advantage of distributing from suburb to suburb without passing through the city centre," he said.

"If it weren't for the Olympic Games deadline … it would have drifted.

"This will make it possible to make the city more agile in terms of mobility - we can already see this with the success of the cycle paths, so much so that there are now traffic jams.

Paris is becoming more and more a city of dedicated cycle paths, a process that has been accelerated by the imminent Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"Then there is swimming in the Seine.

"We know how complex and expensive it is to make swimming pools, we will of course continue.

"But we imagined having at least four basins in the Seine - that will be a legacy of the Olympics.

"If there are no Games, we do not bathe in the Seine.

"It was necessary to inject 3 to 4 billion Euros for this project and, whatever happens, we will bathe in it."

Oudéa-Castéra, meanwhile, cited the way in which the Games were transforming sport at school, incorporating ideas pioneered in Finland.

"It is a very nice example," she said.

"The Organising Committee looks to Finland, sees that their daily 30 minutes of activity in toddlers makes a real difference in the fight against overweight, improves cognitive abilities.

"It incubates this idea in France and launches an experiment with 7,000 schools.

"We are doing this with our 35,000 elementary schools in France, so 6.5 million children will benefit from it."

"The key to the success of these Games is ambition," concluded Estanguet, who announced that he wanted to go "further and higher".