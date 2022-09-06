Fans will be able to buy alcoholic beer in stadiums and fan zones at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A policy has been finalised by the organisers of the event in the Muslim-majority nation so fans can buy Budweiser beer with alcohol before and after games within the eight stadium compounds, though not at concourse concession stand, and during the evenings at official "Fan Festival", held at Doha park.

Hospitality clients have been able to purchase champagnes, wine, liquor and beer as part of corporate packages offering "premium beverages" since February 2021.

Budweiser is the exclusive beer of the World Cup and has been since the 1986 edition, with parent company AB InBev renewing a deal to remain until 2022 in 2011.

According to FIFA, alcohol will be sold "within the stadium perimeter prior to kick-off and after the final whistle."

"Inside the stadium bowl ticket holders will have access to non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero," FIFA said in a statement.

Budweiser beer with alcohol will be available before and after games within the eight stadium compounds ©Getty Images

"At the FIFA Fan Festival, Budweiser will be available to purchase from 6.30 p.m."

Consumption of alcohol in public is prohibited in Qatar.

However, it is sold in hotels and bars with licenses.

There are other Middle East nations with stricter rules with regards to alcohol.

Qatar tested its alcohol policies at during the 2019 Club World Cup.

The World Cup is set to begin on November 20 with the hosts facing Ecuador.

The final is schedule be held on December 18 with more than one million fans from 31 countries expected to visit the Gulf nation.