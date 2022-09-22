Renovation is progressing on the Yves du Manoir Stadium, which is due to host hockey matches at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The venue is set to hold 15,000 spectators when it stages the men's and women's hockey tournaments at the Olympic Games in two years' time, and a project launched in May of this year to modernise the stadium is underway.

The use of the Yves du Manoir Stadium provides a strong link to the last time the French capital held the Games in 1924, when it served as the main venue.

Solideo, the company responsible for works related to the Paris 2024 Olympics, said that the stadium has "had a facelift."

Le Moniteur reported that ongoing works include the installation of two synthetic hockey pitches and new buildings to serve as changing rooms and meeting rooms.

A 1,000-seater stand, four football pitches and three rugby pitches are also being renovated on the site, and a new 200 metres athletics track is due to be installed.

Costs of transforming the venue for Paris 2024 have risen from an initial estimate of €67 million (£58.5 million/$66.1 million) to more than €90 million (£78.6 million/$88.8 million).

As well as athletics competition at Paris 1924, the venue in Colombes to the north-west of Paris staged equestrian, gymnastics, tennis, football, rugby and the running and fencing events in modern pentathlon.

The 1938 FIFA World Cup final, the men’s 1938 European Athletics Championships and French rugby union matches are also included on the list of major sporting events it has held.

It was renamed in honour of French rugby player Yves du Manoir in 1928, and remained France's largest stadium until the Parc des Princes was renovated in 1972.

Hockey matches at Paris 2024 are due to be held from July 27 to August 9.