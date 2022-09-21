Paris 2024 organisers described their choice of Opening and Closing Ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly as "creative and daring".

The 40-year-old Jolly, a theatrical and operatic director, has been named to take overall charge of events which are set to begin with an Olympic Opening Ceremony on the banks of the River Seine on July 26 2024.

"When I heard about the concept of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games on the Seine, I was struck by the incredible ambition that the Organising Committee had set," Jolly said.

"By opening the Games to as many people as possible, Paris 2024 displays values which I fully recognise.

"The theatre I advocate is also resolutely open because I am convinced that in our time, we need to project ourselves together towards common ideals."

As artistic director, Jolly will be responsible for assembling a multidisciplinary artistic team to produce Opening and Closing Ceremonies for both the Olympics and Paralympics.

"With the prospect of an extraordinary Opening Ceremony for the first Paralympic Games in France, and the joyful Closing Ceremonies at Stade de France, I am convinced that we can offer the world unique images in 2024," Jolly promised.

The last Olympic Opening Ceremony on French soil was for the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville ©Getty Images

"As such, the Ceremonies will be a great opportunity to share a collective narrative, to affirm the possibility of a 'we' in front of nations around the world."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has hailed the choice of Jolly, who forged his reputation with Avant-garde productions of Shakespeare's history plays, Henry VI and Richard III.

"With his impressive career, Thomas Jolly is at the forefront of the young, creative and ambitious French artistic scene," Estanguet said.

"His extraordinary shows are proof that he knows how to break norms and take them to the next level."

He predicted that Jolly would imagine "unprecedented artistic concepts" for the Paris 2024 Ceremonies.

The Place de la Concorde is still under consideration for the Paralympic Opening Ceremony while both Closing Ceremonies are set to be held at the Stade de France.

"For Paris 2024, appointing Thomas Jolly as artistic director of the ceremonies is an ambitious choice that is consistent with our vision," Estanguet added.

In recent years, film director Zhang Yimou masterminded the Ceremonies for Beijing in both 2008 and 2022 and Danny Boyle led the team which produced the London 2012 Ceremonies.

Previously, big event specialists such as Australian Ric Birch and Italian Marco Balich had also been engaged to produce Olympic Ceremonies.